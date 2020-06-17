APC Crisis: Hilliard Eta Takes Over As Acting National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice-Chairman, South-South, Prince Hilliard Eta, has taken over as the ruling party’s Acting National Chairman.

There has been confusion in the party following the Appeal Court decision that upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman on Tuesday.

Eta takes over as the Acting National Chairman and appointed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as the Edo Primary Election Chairman.

The Eta-led National Working Committee also declared as vacant the office of the Deputy National Secretary of the party, which was occupied by Chief Victor Giadom.

Recall that Giadom earlier today declared himself the Acting Chairman of the party.

