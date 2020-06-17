Ajimobi Feeling Better Now, Aide Denies Report Of Coma

An aide to the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has given an update on his health status by revealing that he is feeling better now.

It was reported that Ajimobi was in critical condition and in coma at a hospital where he was being treated allegedly for COVID-19.

A source said, “Coma? I don’t think so. He was very sick, but he is better now”.

Ajimobi was on Tuesday named the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was after an appeal by the Adams Oshiomhole was dismissed by the Court of Appellation.

Ajimobi’s confirmation was made known by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

This has been disputed by the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, who lays claim to the position.