Ajimobi Confirms Appointment As APC’s National Chairman 

Former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has confirmed his position as the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

According to a statement by hos special Adviser, the senator enjoins all party members to embrace peace.

Senator Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

Ajimobi in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, said a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), would be called soon to resolve all contentious issues.

“We should, therefore, let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward,” he said.

Daily Trust