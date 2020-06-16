VIDEO: Obaseki Announces Resignation From APC

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, earlier today, formally announced his resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).
His decision came as a result of his disqualification from participating in the APC’s primary election after hours of screening.
Obaseki announced his resignation this morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.
Watch the video below:
