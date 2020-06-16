Ukraine’s First Lady Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to the statement from the president’s office on Tuesday, the first lady was also diagnosed with moderate pneumonia. Her condition has been assessed as stable, and she does not need oxygen support.

The presidential office clarified that the COVID-19 test taken by the president and his children on Monday showed a negative result.

On June 12, Olena Zelenska said on her official Instagram account that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but felt fine. She said she had no symptoms and was receiving treatment at home, isolated from her husband and children.

Xinhua