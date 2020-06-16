Turkey Makes Wearing Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory

Turkey has made the wearing of face masks in public mandatory in 42 provinces, as the number of coronavirus cases has spiked since restrictions were eased.

The Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, on Tuesday, said that the country could not fight the virus without people using face masks.

Koca, however, urged the people to ensure that rules were followed to contain the spread of the virus.

“The number of new cases is now almost double that of early June when Turkey allowed cafes, restaurants, parks and other public venues to re-open and rescinded travel bans on the 15 hardest-hit regions,’’ Koca said.

The authorities have urged people since April to wear masks in crowded areas such as markets.

In the last 24 hours, Turkey has recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths, with the nationwide toll to 4,825, as well as 1,592 new infections, taking the toll to 179,831.

NAN