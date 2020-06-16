Pregnant Singer, Juliet Ita Found Dead Inside Her House

Singer Juliet Ita aka Mhiz Amber has been found dead inside the house she shared with her caucasian lover in Calabar, Cross River State.
The singer’s dead body was found hanging inside the house leading to suspicion from friends that she must have been killed.
Her lover Jim Roach whom she was pregnant for had reported to the police that they had an argument before she hanged herself.
The singer who died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, had been in a ten-year relationship with Jim Roach.
A friend of hers said that she had planned to leave the relationship but changed her mind on discovering that she was pregnant. She later told Jim to pay her off with N5 million, which Jim agreed to pay N2 million before she met her end.
