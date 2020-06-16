Police Arrest Woman For Attack On Michael Jackson’s Niece

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing Michael Jackson’s niece seven times and hurling racist slurs, according to a report.

Angela Bonell, 22, was accused of slashing Yasmine Jackson’s face on May 30 near her home, telling her it was “because she was a n—-r,” news station KSNV reported.

Footage taken a bystander in the aftermath of the alleged attack shows a cop detain Bonell on the ground before tending to Jackson, who is bleeding just feet away, the Daily Mail reported.

“This young girl just stabbed this girl in the face,” the person behind the camera could be heard saying. “She said the only reason she did it was because she was a n—-r.”

Jackson, who is the daughter of Joh’Vonie Jackson, the pop star’s half-sister, shared details about the attack and photos of her grisly injuries to Instagram.

“This woman chased me down and started stabbing me,” she wrote. “She said it’s because I was a n—-r and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed. I can’t move my neck at all. I’m scared to be alone.”

Bonell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancement, the outlet reported. She’s being held on $100,000 bail and set to appear in court Tuesday.

“I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does,” Jackson wrote on Instagram.