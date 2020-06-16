Osinbajo Tells FG To Suspend NYSC For Two Years

The Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Federal Government to suspend the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for two years.

This is due to the impact of coronavirus on the economy of Nigeria which now has 6, 658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 424 fatalities.

This is contained in a recommendation submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

“The immediate focus in the Education sector is to address the disruptions caused by the pandemic and ensuing social distancing measures at all levels of education,” the report read.

Practical steps will be taken to minimise disruption to learning, utilising technology as appropriate. Specifically, virtual learning will be implemented (either online or through broadcast), virtual convocation ceremonies or issuance of certificates (with postponed ceremonies) should be implemented to continue educational progression.

In similar context, consideration will be given to suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp Exercises for at least 24 months while allowing deployment to places of primary assignment. This will ensure that there is no backlog in the National Service placement pipeline.” the committee report states.