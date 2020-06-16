Nsukka LG Chairman, Patrick Omeje, Passes On After Brief Illness

The Chairman of Nsukka Local Government in Enugu State, Patrick Omeje, has died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.
Although the cause of death of the local council boss is still unknown, a source hinted that he had pneumonia.
The deceased was among the three former LG chairmen re-elected on March 1, 2020.
However, he faced heavy opposition during his return bid.
In January, several youths protested against Omeje and walked around the streets of Nsukka with a mock coffin.
They accused him of poor performance during his first term and advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to consider him for re-election.
The demonstration took off at Opi Junction, where they paraded the coffin before it was seized by the police.
