Nigeria Records 573 New Case Of COVID-19, Toll Rises To 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday night, taking the total cases to 16,658 infections.

The centre, via its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, noted that COVID-19 fatalities have increased to 424 in the country.

It said, “On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(216), Rivers(103), Oyo(68), Edo(40), Kano(21), Gombe(20),FCT(17), Delta(13), Plateau(12), Bauchi(12), Niger(10),Kebbi(9) Ogun(8), Ondo(8), Abia(7), Nasarawa(5), Borno(1), Kwara(1), Benue(1), Anambra(1).”

