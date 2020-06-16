Nigeria Records 573 New Case Of COVID-19, Toll Rises To 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday night, taking the total cases to 16,658 infections.
The centre, via its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, noted that COVID-19 fatalities have increased to 424 in the country.
It said, “On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(216), Rivers(103), Oyo(68), Edo(40), Kano(21), Gombe(20),FCT(17), Delta(13), Plateau(12), Bauchi(12), Niger(10),Kebbi(9) Ogun(8), Ondo(8), Abia(7), Nasarawa(5), Borno(1), Kwara(1), Benue(1), Anambra(1).”
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>573 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a>;<br><br>Lagos-216<br>Rivers-103<br>Oyo-68<br>Edo-40<br>Kano-21<br>Gombe-20<br>FCT-17<br>Delta-13<br>Plateau-12<br>Bauchi-12<br>Niger-10<br>Kebbi-9<br>Ogun-8<br>Ondo-8<br>Abia-7<br>Nasarawa-5<br>Borno-1<br>Kwara-1<br>Benue-1<br>Anambra-1<br><br>16,658 confirmed <br>5,349 discharged<br>424 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/htVx1P83WG”>pic.twitter.com/htVx1P83WG</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1272662896820928512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 15, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.