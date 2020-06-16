NGF Reacts As Governor Wike Calls It A Forum Of Beggars

The Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, has reacted to statement by Governor Nyesom Wike which described it as a forum of beggars.

Wike made the statement while speaking on the travails of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at the hands of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information in Rivers State Paulinus Nsirim, Wike blamed the NGF for doing nothing about the issue which has seen security details of Obaseki withdrawn.

He said, “I told them then that what they were doing was wrong. Now they have become a beggars Forum even when there are constitutional infractions.

“You can see that APC governors say that they are progressive. You can see how progressive they are when they keep quiet when a fellow sitting governor is disqualified from contesting elections.”

In reaction, the spokesperson of the NGF Abdulrazaque Bakindo accused Paulinus Nsirim of misinforming the Governor. He also stated that politics is not part of the six core areas of the NGF.

“Governor Wike is an old member of the NGF and a strong one at that. He could not have referred to the NGF as a Beggars Forum. Blame it on the author of the release, Mr Nsirim the Information Commissioner in Rivers State who couldnt distinguish between the NGF and the Progressive Governors Forum which is the political platform of APC Govs. The NGF has six core mandate areas and politics isn’t one of them.

“The NGF is happy to state that Gov Wike is one of its strong members and has delegated his Deputy Gov to the Forum and she has never missed any meeting.”