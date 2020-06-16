Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets For Calling Him Useless

Naira Marley has said that he and his fans won’t patronize the services of Executive Jets after he and his associates were described by the airline operator as “a bunch of useless people”.

The airline made the statement in reaction to a suspension from the Federal Government for flying Naira Marley to Abuja for a show amid a ban on interstate travel.

In response, Naira Marley slammed the airline and revealed that they almost crashed in their jet.

He tweeted: “Do you know that over 20,000 Marlians travel by executive jets a month. We won’t be using your useless airline again for calling us useless. Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did.

“By the way, we didn’t book the flight ourselves.

“They asked for our names on the jet though and your pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too. My name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola and you were begging me to tag y’all.”