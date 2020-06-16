Moses Simon Bids Farewell To Levante, Joins Nantes Permanently

Nigeria international, Moses Simon, has bid farewell to Levante after signing a four-year permanent deal with Nantes, valued at €6.5 million.

The club announced the deal in a statement which reads, “FC Nantes has exercised the option to purchase from the Spanish Levante Unión Deportiva (La Liga) club for the definitive transfer of Moses Simon (24) to FC Nantes.

“Loaned this season to the Yellow and Green, the Nigerian international will be linked to the Erdre Banks Club until 2024, from July 1, 2020.”

“Moses Simon quickly adapted to French football, causing a lot of damage in the opposing defenses!” the club said, adding that his pacy nature “quickly proved to be to his advantage in the left lane of the yellow and green attack but also as a centre-forward.”

Simon bid farewell to his previous employer, Levante, via his official Twitter account.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I want to use this opportunity to formally say goodbye to everybody at <a href=”https://twitter.com/LevanteUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@LevanteUD</a><br>D fans,Technical crew,Management and my Teammates for the love nd acceptance you guys will always be in my heart<br>To my new family <a href=”https://twitter.com/FCNantes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@fcnantes</a> Cheers to more better things to come by the grace of God🙏 <a href=”https://t.co/G1ob20vROM”>pic.twitter.com/G1ob20vROM</a></p>— MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Simon27Moses/status/1272583598156263425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 15, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js