Home » Lagos Government Suspends Plan To Reopen Churches, Mosques

Lagos Government Suspends Plan To Reopen Churches, Mosques

By - 38 mins on June 16, 2020
Coronavirus Patients

Governor Sanwo-Olu provides update on the state of coronavirus in Lagos state (image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

The Lags State Government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the planned reopening of churches and mosques in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday at a televised press briefing.

Details later…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.