Home » JUST IN: Edo Gov, Godwin Obaseki Resigns From APC

JUST IN: Edo Gov, Godwin Obaseki Resigns From APC

By - 1 hour on June 16, 2020

 

Edo Gov. Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Governor Godwin Obaseki (image courtesy: Edo State Government

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has formally announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC).

This comes after the incumbent governor was disqualified from participating in the APC’s primary election after hours of screening.

Obaseki announced his resignation this morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

More to come…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.