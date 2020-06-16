JUST IN: Edo Gov, Godwin Obaseki Resigns From APC

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has formally announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC).
This comes after the incumbent governor was disqualified from participating in the APC’s primary election after hours of screening.
Obaseki announced his resignation this morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.
More to come…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.