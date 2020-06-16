JAMB Issues Cut-Off Marks For Admission Into Tertiary Institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has approved 160 as UTME cut-off mark for admission into public universities in Nigeria.
This was disclosed at the 20th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Abuja.
140 was approved by the board as the minimum score for admission into private universities.
More details later…
