Ibrahimovic To Remain With AC Milan Despite Row With Club Chief

Despite a row with AC Milan’s Chief Executive, Ivan Gazidis, Sweedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is prepared to stay with the club next season.

Ibrahimovic comes off contract at the end of the season and after criticising chief exec Ivan Gazidis in front of teammates, it was expected he would be leaving.

Corriere dello Sport says the Swede is willing to stay – for a contract worth €6m-a-year.

But the terms are regarded as too rich by Milan management.

Instead, should Ibrahimovic refuse to drop his terms, he could extend his playing career at Hammarby, where he is part-owner.