I Thank God For Saving My Life – Taiwo Awoniyi Says After Surviving Injury

Liverpool and Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has opened up on the head injury he sustained which saw him collapse during a match in German.
On loan at Mainz, Taiwo Awoniyi and Felix Uduokhai collided during his club’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg at the Opel Arena.
The striker has now revealed that he’s grateful to God for sparing his life.
“The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, and then I passed out,” Awoniyi told the club website on Tuesday.
“It was difficult for me on the field to regain consciousness and really awake and it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now.
“I would like to praise our medical department at Mainz 05 and Mainz University Medical Center. They looked after me very well.
“And I thank the dear God who protected me in this situation and made everything possible for me anyway.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.