I Thank God For Saving My Life – Taiwo Awoniyi Says After Surviving Injury

Liverpool and Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has opened up on the head injury he sustained which saw him collapse during a match in German.

On loan at Mainz, Taiwo Awoniyi and Felix Uduokhai collided during his club’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg at the Opel Arena.

The striker has now revealed that he’s grateful to God for sparing his life.

“The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, and then I passed out,” Awoniyi told the club website on Tuesday.

“It was difficult for me on the field to regain consciousness and really awake and it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now.

“I would like to praise our medical department at Mainz 05 and Mainz University Medical Center. They looked after me very well.

“And I thank the dear God who protected me in this situation and made everything possible for me anyway.”