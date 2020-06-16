Governor Obaseki Will Soon Join Our Party – PDP Says

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki who just dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, will soon join their party.

This was disclosed by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Mr Tony Aziegbemi, a few gours after Obaseki announced his exit from the APC.

The PDP, however, stated that the governor will not be given an automatic ticket to run for a second-term as governor of Edo State

Aziegbemi stated that the laid down rules of the party will be followed before Obaseki can emerge it governorship candidate.

He said, “There is nothing like an automatic ticket for anybody; it is like that in any democratic environment, and there is a process as laid down by the constitution of the party and that we will follow.

“But I can confirm to you that the governor, his deputy, and the entire APC structure in the state will be joining the PDP soon. We have been in touch in the last few days; by tomorrow (today), I will be able to confirm the exact date he will be joining with his team.”