Federal Government Gives Schools Permission To Write Third Term Exam

The Federal Government has given permission to schools running an international curriculum to write their third term examinations.

This was disclosed by Emeka Nwajyiba, the Minister of State for Education, during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Nwajuiba stated that the decision was a necessity because of the children of expatriates and diplomats in those schools given license by the government.

“Private Schools that run International Curriculum are free to conduct their third term examinations online. There are private schools licenced to run foreign curriculum essentially for children of expatriates and diplomats.

“If such schools are able to host online classes for the curriculum they operate and they choose to use the period to cover their syllabus, it is permitted,” the Minister said.