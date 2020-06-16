Executive Jets Apologizes For Flying Naira Marley, Kim Oprah

Executive Jet Services Limited has apologized for flying singer Naira Marley and BBNaija star Kim Oprah from Lagos to Abuja.

This was after the Fedral Government suspended its licence for breachig

g COVID-19 regulations for flying the celebrities amid a ban on inter-state travels.

In a statement issued, Executive Jet Services stated that they didn’t know that “it was a bunch of useless people” they were transporting with their jey after being told it was Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Oyo State.

“We hereby apologize for the above flight, with your permit ref: PMA/ATMD/0175/V/V/1268 dated 11th June, 2020,” the letter read.

“Please the flight was to carry a Judge to Abuja on Sunday 14th, 2020 as requested and permit was granted based on the application, but unfortunately when I called the Judge on Saturday morning to inform him that we have the permit, he then said that he has reached Abuja already with a different flight that someone gave him a lift to Abuja.

“So on Saturday morning 13th June, 2020 my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge as a rule passenger manifest is always sent to me before any departure, when I went through the manifest and I saw FASHOLA BABATUNDE I thought it was the Honorable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men, so we decided to do the flight since (he) is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again.”