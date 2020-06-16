Ex-Barca Player, Paulinho, To Quarantine For Two Weeks

Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho is set to go into 14 days quarantine before rejoining the Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Paulinho flew back to China on a chartered plane on Tuesday and will only be allowed to join the team after the mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19.

The 31-year-old Brazilian player was pictured wearing a face mask at the Guangzhou airport with a small bottle of disinfectant hanging from his waist.

It was reported that Guangzhou Evergrande had arranged a chartered plane to take back Paulinho and his Brazilian teammate Anderson Talisca, but the latter could not make the trip due to local travel limitations back in Brazil.

The other two Brazilian-born players of the Guangzhou club Fernando Henrique da Conceicao and Ricardo Goulart, who are naturalized Chinese, have returned to China before Paulinho.

The Chinese Super League 2020 campaign, which was slated to start on February 22, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and is rumored to be restarting in July.