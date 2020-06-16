Education Minister Releases Conditions For Reopening Of Schools

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has released the conditions for the reopening of schools and tertiary institutions.

He spoke at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board n Abuja on Tuesday.

Nwajiuba said, “All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

The minister, however, warned them against reopening schools without the Federal Government’s authorisation.

“While we Iook forward to easing the lockdown which will ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,” he added.

Punch