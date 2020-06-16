COVID-19: Kogi State Speaks On Reopening Of Schools

The Kogi State Government has denied report directing principals and teachers to reopen schools in the state immediately.

The report had stated that schools in the state are to reopen on Monday, 15th June 2020.

In reaction, Mrs. Cecilia Cook, the Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM), described the report as the work of mischief makers.

According to Cecilia who spoke through the Information Officer, Mr. Onighaye Talabi, STRETSCOM doesn’t have the authority to order the reopening of schools in the state.

“We cannot reopen schools, because it is not within our mandate. It is only the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology that reserves the right.

“The Executive Chairman of STETSCOM has not directed schools to reopen. Schools will definitely resume soon. The principals and teachers should disregard the report as it is not true,” she said.