Coalition Of Northern Groups Ask Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked by a coalition of northern youth groups to sack service chiefs over the rise case of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Coalition Against Killings in Northern Nigeria (CAKIN) and the Northern Groups Coalition (NGC) lamented the loss of lives and properties at the hands of Boko Haram and bandit in the North.

The coalition has now threatened the Federal Government with a protests action if it fails to sack the service chief under a 14-day ultimatum.

“It is on a sad note that this coalition wishes to remind the federal government and government at all levels, that the primary responsibility of government anywhere, particularly the one that was democratically elected by voters, is to protect the lives and property of citizens,” the coalition said.

“Alas, five years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, instead of reducing insecurity, it has escalated thereby exposing great numbers of our people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history has never witnessed before.

“As patriotic citizens, it is our constitutional duty to raise voices and call attention to the killings that is taking place across states of the Northern regions on a daily basis and mobilise citizens on how to constructively engage government at all levels and make demands to end the killings.

“A total overhaul of the leadership of the nation’s security apparatus and inject higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability.

“The coalition is saying enough is enough and an end must be put to the mindless killings of our people particularly in the villages, and the non-challant attitude displayed by government and its agencies to the plights of people going through horrific experience in the hands of criminals that seemed to have overwhelmed our security agencies.”