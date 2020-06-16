Arteta Makes Revelation About Guardiola Ahead Arsenal, City Clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has showered praises on Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, ahead of their EPL clash on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Arteta revealed that Guardiola whom he worked as assistant manager under has been a huge influence on his career as a manager

“He was an influence for me since I was 15-years-old and we met at Barcelona, both as players,” Arteta told Arsenal’s official website.

“In my coaching career and my personal life, Guardiola has an enormous influence. If I’ve to talk about the person he’s, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, it is phenomenal.

“As a coach, I’ve learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”