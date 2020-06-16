APC Breaks Silence On Godwin Obaseki’s Resignation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the resignation of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki resigned from the party on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock.

His action comes as a result of his disqualification from the party’s primary elections ahead of the governorship elections of the state.

Speaking on behalf of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the spokesperson of the party, in a short message sent to reporters, said the party has no record of the defection of any member of the party or Edo State governor.

He said: “The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the Progressive party.

“We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party.”