Amokachi Begs Nigerians To Forgive Aiyegbeni For World Cup Blunder

Former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi has asked Nigerians to forgive Yakubu Aiyegbeni for missing a chance to score against South Korea at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Aiyegbeni missed a perfect chance to qualify Nigeria from the group stage of the tournament in South Africa by missing a clear chance before an open net.

In reaction, Amokachi explained that it was natural for great footballers to mess up like Aiyegbeni did in front of goalkeepers.

“It is not new in football. I have missed a good goal opportunity before.

“Great players across the world had messed up in front of goalkeepers.

“We need to forgive him [Yakubu Aiyegbeni] so that he can enjoy his retirement,” Amokachi told Brila FM.

Aiyegbeni who apologized to Nigerians after the world cup stated that his actions were not intentional.

“I didn’t do it on purpose,” Ayegbeni said. “In football, you miss chances for your club, and people forgive you.

“I didn’t do it on purpose. I am just here to say I’m sorry for what happened. They should forgive and forget.”