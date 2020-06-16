Akeredolu Meets Buhari, Braces For Any Form Of Primaries

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed readiness for any mode of the primary election in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akeredolu, who spoke to State House reporters on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he informed the President that he was running for re-election.

According to Daily Trust, the governor, who expressed confidence about winning the party primaries with God on his side, said he presented his Expression of Interest forms to the President.

Akeredolu said he believed he would be re-elected as he enjoys the support of the majority of Ondo residents.

See photos of the meeting below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>President <a href=”https://twitter.com/MBuhari?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MBuhari</a> received the Ondo State Governor, <a href=”https://twitter.com/RotimiAkeredolu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@RotimiAkeredolu</a> as he presents his expression of interest form for a 2nd term of office as Governor, at the State House, Abuja.<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsoVillaToday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AsoVillaToday</a> <a href=”https://t.co/0hrHSpd3d4″>pic.twitter.com/0hrHSpd3d4</a></p>— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NigeriaGov/status/1272867963641696256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 16, 2020</a></blockquote>

