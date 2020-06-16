25-Year-Old Man Reportedly Rapes, Kills Brother’s Wife

A 25-year-old man, Aminu Bala, of Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his elder brother’s wife.

Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the suspect confessed to have raped the woman, Hauwau Iliyasu and later killed her.

Shehu stated, “On June 15, 2020, a report was received by the police that a housewife, Hauwau Iliyasu, 25, a resident of the Damba area, was raped and killed.

“The police, upon the receipt of the information, rushed to the scene and met a woman lying in a pool of her own blood.

“The whole body was butchered with a machete and she was evacuated to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where she was confirmed dead.”

The husband of the deceased, Kabiru Bala, said the suspect once warned him that he would kill his wife.

The PPRO added that Aminu was currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain other crimes he might have committed prior to this incident.