Resident Doctors Embark On Indefinite Strike Amid COVID-19

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike amid COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

This was announced by the president of the association, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, during a press conference in Abuja.

The association, however, exempts its members working in various isolation centers especially those where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The exemption will only last for two weeks before the members working in isolation centers will be called to join the strike action.

Sokomba stated that the association decide to embark on strike after a failed series of meetings with the Federal Government.

NARD is demanding the payment of special allowances for the resident doctors and a solution to other industrial disputes.

Decrying the poor state of hospitals, the president stated that many of its members have been exposed to coronavirus.