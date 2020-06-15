Qatar Airways To Slash Foreign Pilots’ Pay – Memo Reveals

As a result of the effect of COVID-19, Qatar Airways will slash some pilots’ salaries and make others redundant, it said in a memo seen by AFP Monday.

The airline made the announcement on Monday in a memo which was seen by AFP.

Recall that the Gulf airline, which flew to more than 170 destinations with 234 aircraft as of March, slashed its passenger services to just 35 destinations.

Qatar Airways’ most senior pilots “will be subjected to a 25 per cent reduction” in salaries, chief flight operations officer Jassim al-Haroon wrote to pilots in a memo dated June 4.

“In the upcoming weeks many of our captains, senior first officers, first officers and cadet pilots will be made redundant,” Haroon wrote, without specifying how many would be let go.

More junior pilots will face an immediate 15 per cent cut to their salaries, although the measures will not be applied to the airline’s Qatari pilots, the memo added.

The airline warned cabin crew at the start of May that they faced “substantial” job losses. [ France24]