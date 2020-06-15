Ondo’s COVID-19 Toll Rises Above 70 Infections, Akeredolu Reveals

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed that the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state has risen to a total of 73 infections.

The governor, on Monday, released the state’s COVID-19 update on his official Twitter account, @RotimiAkeredolu.

According to the document released by the governor, the state recorded a total of nine fresh cases of COVID-19 as at 9:45pm, June 14 2020.

He also revealed that the number of fatalities in the state stands at nine while they have successfully discharged at least 31 patients.

Akeredolu further revealed that the state currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19 and has conducted about 753 tests for people in the state.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Covid19</a> Update in Ondo State. <a href=”https://t.co/BysNhOV5SC”>pic.twitter.com/BysNhOV5SC</a></p>— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RotimiAkeredolu/status/1272498934854963209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 15, 2020</a></blockquote>

