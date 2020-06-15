NCDC Issues Guidelines For Women Against COVID-19

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has issued a list of guidelines for pregnant women against COVID-19.

In a tweet issued, NCDC advised pregnant women to stay safe and at home because COVID-19 may put them at risk of infections.

“It is not currently known if pregnant women are more susceptible to COVID-19 than the general public, nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result.

“Based on available information, pregnant women seem to be at equal risk as other adults.

“However, it is known that the bodily changes that occur during pregnancy, may put expectant women at increased risk for some infections.

“Pregnant women have had a higher risk of severe illness when infected with viruses from the same family as COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza”, NCDC warned.

Below are the guidelines issued by the NCDC.

1. Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with a bent elbow or tissue (throw tissue into closed bin immediately after use)

2. Avoid contact with people who are sick or who have been exposed to the virus

3. Maintain the WHO-standard of physical distancing with a minimum of 2 metres between you and the next person

4. If physical distancing is impossible to achieve, wear a face mask.

5. Clean your hands often using soap and running water or frequently clean them using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces on a daily basis

7. If possible, stay home for the entire duration of the pregnancy except for ante-natal care hospital visits

8. Eat healthy and nutritious meals and ensure adequate bed rest.