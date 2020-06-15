NCDC Announces 401 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, toll reaches 16,085

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced at least 403 fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 on Sunday night.
This brings the total number of cases to 16,085 with at least 420 deaths and 5,220 discharged patients, according to the NCDC.
See the breakdown of the 403 new cases below:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>403 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a><br><br>Gombe-73<br>Lagos-68<br>Kano-46<br>Edo-36<br>FCT-35<br>Nasarawa-31<br>Kaduna-17<br>Oyo-16<br>Abia-15<br>Delta-13<br>Borno-13<br>Plateau-8<br>Niger-7<br>Rivers-7<br>Enugu-6<br>Ogun-6<br>Kebbi-3<br>Ondo-1<br>Anambra-1<br>Imo-1<br><br>16,085 confirmed<br>5,220 discharged<br>420 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/lg4fcXLLYs”>pic.twitter.com/lg4fcXLLYs</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1272298693904027657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 14, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
