Liverpool Still Very Focused And Determined – Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has maintained that the players are still very focused and determined to win the Premier League ahead of resumption.

The Reds know that one or two more wins may be enough to clinch the title, as they are 25 points clear.

It would be their first in 30 years. But Henderson wants them to wrap it up quickly, and then keep winning games.

Speaking to Liverpool FC Magazine, Henderson said: “We need to be prepared. We need to be raring to go and not get caught cold coming out of the blocks.

“There’s still a lot of work to do and a job to be done. Although we’re in a very good position, I still feel that we have got to perform at a high level and finish the season off well.

“We are still very focused and very determined.”

Tribal Football