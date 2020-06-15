King Mohammed VI Of Morocco Undergoes Heart Operation

The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as “atrial flutter”, it said.
The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.
King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.
Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.
(F24/REUTERS)
