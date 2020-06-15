Home » King Mohammed VI Of Morocco Undergoes Heart Operation

King Mohammed VI Of Morocco Undergoes Heart Operation

By - 18 mins on June 15, 2020
King Mohamed VI

Moroccan Royal Palace handout photo shows King Mohamed VI (C) during the opening of a car assembly line at the Kenitra PSA Car Assembly Plant on June 20, 2019. © Azzouz Boukallouch/Moroccan Royal Palace/AFP

The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as “atrial flutter”, it said.

The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.

King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.

(F24/REUTERS)

