How Ibidun Ighalo Prayed For Me When I Had Miscarriage – Anita Joseph

Anita Okoye, the wife of singer Paul Okoye has revealed how she was prayed for by late Ibidun Ighodalo when she had a miscarriage.

Anita Okoye made this known in reaction to Ibidun Ighodalo’s death which happened yesterday inside a hotel in Port Harcourt.

Lamenting the news, Anita Okoye prayed for her family to have the “strength and the grace to bear this huge loss”.

Anita Okoye shared: “Jesus…Jesus…Jesus… those were the words that I kept on saying when I heard the news.

Auntie Ibidun… I can’t stop going back to our WhatsApp messages… We always ended our conversation with “I love you so much” and the best emojis followed…

“Your smile was so genuine, your voice so sweet and sincere and you always gave the most comforting hugs.

I remember you holding my hands and praying with me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God. Sis, you’ve left us to be with the Lord, A true angel…

“I am usually a silent crier but I wailed and sobbed at the confirmation of this news.

I pray for divine comfort upon your household, upon Pastor Ituah, upon your beautiful kids, upon your Mum and upon your entire family. I lift up the Ajayi & Ighodalo family, Lord please grant them comfort, strength and the grace to bear this huge loss.

Goodnight Angel”