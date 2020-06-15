Garba Shehu Accuses Traditional Rulers Of Aiding Bandits

Garba Shehu, a Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said that some traditional rulers are aiding bandits in Katsina State.

Garba Shehu made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Programme.

According to him, the traditional rulers help the bandit to escape from being captured by security operative.

“It is not that we are making direct accusations on anyone but it is also true that even in the president’s native state of Katsina, some traditional rulers have been found complicit in collaboration with the bandits to harm their own people,” he said.

“In neighbouring Zamfara, emirs and district heads, quite a number of them have been swept out of office. The thing is there are beneficiaries of whatever rotten system you have.

“At some point, the Nigerian Air Force had to put a number of aircraft in Katsina, they are still there. In the early part of that operation attacking Zamfara which then was the epicentre.

“They realised that once aircraft took off from Katsina airport, before it got to Zamfara for operation, telephone calls would have been made and targets would have disappeared. In the end we were forced to be flying from distant places like Kaduna and Kano in order to undertake operations in Zamfara.”

He also revealed that the President doesn’t have the solution to all the problems confronting the country.

“All of us as citizens have a duty to the nation to provide information to our armed forces,” he said.