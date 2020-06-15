FG Suspends Airline For Flying Naira Marley To Abuja

The Federal Government has suspended the operations of Executive Jet Services for flying Naira Marley to Abuja despite lockdown.
The private jet charter and aircraft maintenance firm flouted COVID-19 regulations by flying the musician whose real name is Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert.
This was disclosed on Monday by Mr Hadi Sirika the Minister of Aviation, during the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja. [Channels]
More to follow.
