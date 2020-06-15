Eniola Badmus Reveals Plans Ibidun Ighodalo Had For Davido, Chioma

Actress Eniola Badmus has mourned the passing of Ibidun Ighodalo by revealing a kind gesture she showed towards singer Davido and Chioma his fiancee.

Ighodalo died yesterday after suffering a heart attack inside a hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Eniola Badmus, she had offered to decorate the venue for Davido and Chioma’s wedding for free.

Eniola Badmus shared: “I am speechless and I don’t even know where to start from. The first time I and Ibidun met was 2006 when we both modelled at a V-mobile advert, then we became friends fast forward to 2009 when I went for city people event at TBS, I remember when I was leaving the venue there were hoodlums outside and I was so scared to go out but she gave me the courage to go, in the process of doing that three of the boys were about to rob me and Ibidun faced them and got injured in the process and Ibidun’s phone was snatched away and her bag.

“Fast forward to 2019 when Davido engaged Chioma, Ibidun called me and disclosed that she wants to decorate their venue for the engagement and wedding but she will be doing it at no cost.

“What a beautiful soul, I will miss you Ibidun.” She mourned