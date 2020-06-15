COVID-19: Passengers To Arrive Airport Three Hours Before Take-Off 

Due to COVID-19, passengers have been urged to arrive airports three hours before take-off time, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has said.

The news comes ahead of the resumption of flights and according to FAAN, this was necessary, to allow passengers to go through mandatory COVID-19 safety checks.

The aviation agency shared the information in a tweet on Monday.

“#COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” FAAN tweeted.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 recently announced June 21, as the tentative date for the resumption of domestic flights.

The PTF, however, said the resumption of flights will depend on the readiness of airlines and aviation agencies.

Daily Post