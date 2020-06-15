COVID-19: Enugu Confirms 23 Health Workers Infected With Virus

At least 23 health workers have contracted the deadly coronavirus in Enugu State, according to a statement by released the state government.

The news comes as the state, on Saturday night, recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 57.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, confirmed this in a statement in Enugu on Monday, adding that out of the 57 cases, 23 are health workers.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state since the last update which have (cases) been updated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The state has 57 positive cases, 26 active cases, 26 discharge and five deaths, 23 out of the 57 cases are health worker infections,” the statement read.

He appealed to residents to stay at home and wear facemasks when outside their homes to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

He urged residents to use sanitisers where facilities for handwashing were unavailable so as to stay safe.