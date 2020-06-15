COVID-19 Doctors Exempted From Two Weeks Strike – NARD

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients at isolation centres won’t partake in the strike action, the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria says.

Recall that NARD informed earlier that it was embarking on a nationwide industrial action which will begin on Monday midnight.

NARD President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, during a press briefing on decisions taken at the virtual extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NARD on Sunday.

According to Sokomba, the exemption was in recognition of the intervention of Hon. Tanko Sanunu, Chairman House Committee on Health Services, other stakeholders and a demonstration of NARD goodwill to the country.

NARD’s demands for embarking on the strike include the provision of the inadequate appropriate personal protective equipment for all healthcare workers.

Other demands include “universal implementation of medical residency training act in all federal and state hospitals and ensuring pay parity among doctors of equal cadre, provision of funding of medical residency training in the 2021 appropriation bill.

“Immediate implementation of the revised hazard allowance and payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowance agreed with the government and healthcare workers three months ago.

“Stoppage and immediate refund of all illegal, unjust and callous cut in salaries of our members by Kaduna State and other state governments,” Sokomba said.