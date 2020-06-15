COVID-19: Beijing Records Over 100 Fresh Cases – WHO

The World Health Organization has said on Monday that over 100 cases of COVID-19 have been officially recorded in a fresh outbreak in Beijing.
“More than 100 cases have now been confirmed. The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.
