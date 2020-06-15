Christ Embassy Rejects CAN, Guidelines For Reopening Of Churches

A branch of Christ Embassy Church in Akwa Ibom has rejected the guidelines issued by the state in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The church claimed that the guidelines towards containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state are impracticable.

A statement issued by Pastor Emmanuel Effiong revealed that the church will not be bounded by the decision CAN reached with the state government.

According to him, Christ Embassy is not a member of CAN.

He said, “Our church is a global ministry and we do not believe or advocate unionism, rather we believe in the unity of faith. Today, we state without equivocation that we are not members of CAN or any other association in the country and as such hold the strong belief that we cannot and should not be bounded by whatever decision the association reaches out with government.

“While we do not question the right of anybody or churches forming association nor are we against CAN or any association setting up guidelines for their members, it is unacceptable to believe that such guidelines will be binding on non-members of their groups.

“The use of face masks for the entire duration of congregational worship is an act, which has been scientifically proven to be hazardous to the health as uninterrupted use of face masks over a long period of time may cause hypoxia- the absence of oxygen to sustain bodily functions.

“Also, we are expected not to sit more than 200 worshippers during each church service, among others. This is a clear attempt to gag the church.”