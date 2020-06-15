CAN Mocks Government Over Insecurity In The North

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has mocked the Federal Government over the insecurity in the North.

Bandits and Boko Haram terrorists have heightened their activities of late with many killed in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Borno States.

In a statement issued, the Kaduna chairman of CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, stated that people are now living in fear and no longer feel safe.

He laments: “Our security agencies appear to be overwhelmed and lack new tactics to handle the situation. Both the states and federal governments seem to be shying away from the reality of the problem and appear to be living in self-denial while people are being massacred by criminals.

“People are now living in perpetual fear as they are not safe on the highways and even in their homes. Rural communities are being invaded by bandits and farmers cannot go to their farms for fear of being killed or being abducted for ransom by gunmen.

“For us as a religious body,” the association explained, “this country belongs to all Nigerians and our leaders must listen to the cries of Nigerians about the continuous declining security situation.”

CAN reminded that the safety of lives and properties is the responsibility of governments all over the world.

“Our government must, therefore, live up to this responsibility by tackling the present state of insecurity across the country,” the statement added.

The statement added, “There is need for our leaders to do an honest stock taken of the situation in our country. We need to check where we have gone wrong and what are those things we are doing that we need to do better.

“Many lives are being wasted almost on a daily basis by Boko Haram and bandit. People are being abducted and killed by kidnappers because they could not pay the huge ransom demanded by the hoodlums”.