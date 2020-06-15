Buhari Sympathises With Pastor Ighodalo On Wife Ibidun’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed surprise at the death of Mrs. Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House in Lagos.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he shared the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death.

The President prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

He said that Pastor Ighodalo is one person who “faithfully prays for the country, and the government” and sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” Buhari said.