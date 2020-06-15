Home » BREAKING: Senator Adebayo Osinowo Has Died At Age 64

BREAKING: Senator Adebayo Osinowo Has Died At Age 64

By - 1 hour on June 15, 2020
adebayo oshinowo

Adebayo Oshinowo (img source: Twitter)

Senator Adebayo Oshinowo, the lawmaker representing Lagos-East Senatorial district, is dead.

Oshinowo who became a senator a year ago died at the age of 64.

A former Lagos State lawmaker, Segun Olulade, confirmed this to The PUNCH on Monday.

“It is true. He passed away after a brief illness,” Olulade said.

More details later.

